Frances Jean DAYBOLL
Passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, May 31, 2020. Beloved wife for 50 years of the late LeRoy (2018). Loving mother of Bruce (Val Burns) of Parry Sound, Lorie of Port Colborne and Myron Lampitt of Port Colborne. Loving daughter of Vince Zimmerman, cherished sister of Karen Schoenhals, Vern and Sharon Zimmerman, Elaine and Jim MacDougall and mother in law of Laurie Lampitt. Dear sister in law of Doug Dayboll, Edna Medvic, Eleanor Harris and Edith Harris. Predeceased by her parents Isabel Zimmerman (2003) and Ted Schoenhals (1952). Fran was an avid animal lover, especially her horses. In keeping with her wishes, cremation has taken place. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the ARMSTRONG FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 179 Clarence Street, Port Colborne. If so desired, memorial donations may be made to the First United Church Sherkston or the Heart and Stroke Foundation. Online condolences available at www.armstrongfuneralhome.ca


Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jun. 2, 2020.
