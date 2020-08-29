1/1
Frances Marie "Frannie" (Manella) CANK
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister at the Greater Niagara General Hospital on Saturday August 22, 2020 at the age of 74. Devoted wife of 55 years to Robert 'Bob' Cank. Loving mother of Cindy Agretto and Michael Cank and grandmother of Desiree (Austin), Aaron (Bailey) and Mackenzie. She will be fondly remembered by her brother Peter (Dorothy) Manella, as well nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends. Predeceased by her parents Peter and Julia Manella. Frannie will be remembered for her cherished time with her family, her love of baking, cooking and many crafts. The family wishes to extend their appreciation to Dr. Jansen and the staff of GNGH for the exceptional care they provided to Frannie. Arrangements entrusted to PATTERSON FUNERAL HOME, 6062 Main St. Niagara Falls. In accordance with her wishes, cremation and a private family Funeral Service have taken place. A celebration of her life will take place at a later date. In memory of Frannie, memorial contributions may be made to The Niagara Health Foundation (Walker Family Cancer Centre), and would be appreciated by her family. Online condolences at pattersonfuneralhome.com


Published in St. Catharines Standard on Aug. 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Patterson Funeral Home
6062 Main Street
Niagara Falls, ON L2G 5Z9
(905) 358-3513
