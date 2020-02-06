Home

Frances NICOLAIDES

Frances NICOLAIDES Obituary
Passed away peacefully with family by her side at the St. Catharines General Hospital on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, in her 83rd year, Frances Pauline Nicolaides (nee Pintar), the beloved wife of the late Nicolas (Nick) Nicolaides (1998), loving mother of Gabriel (Christine), Stephen (Brenda) and Demetrius "Jim",cherished Yiayia of Kristina, Frances, Jordan (Michaela) and Eleni, dear sister of Ed Pintar (Linda) and aunt of Jarrod. Predeceased by her parents Mary and Frank Pintar. Heartfelt thanks to the staff of the St. Catharines General Hospital for their very attentive and compassionate end of life care. Visitation will be held at Patrick J. Darte Funeral Chapel, 39 Court Street, St. Catharines (905-685-6584) on Friday, February 7, 2020 from 2 p.m to 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Prayers will be held at the funeral home on Friday, February 7,2020 at 8 p.m. A funeral service will be held at St. Katharine Greek Orthodox Church, 585 Niagara Street, St. Catharines (905-685-3028) on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 11 a.m. Interment in Victoria Lawn Cemetery. Memorial donations to the St. Katharine Greek Orthodox Church would be appreciated.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Feb. 6, 2020
