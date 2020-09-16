1/
Frances (Stafford) SCOTT
It is with heavy hearts the family announces the sudden passing of our beloved mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She was predeceased by her husband Don in 1998 and is survived by her children Carol (Dave Enderby), Melody. Fred (Cathy), Floyd (Kelly), Mike, Bruce (Diane). She is also survived by 19 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren, her sister Phyllis (Fred Bensch) and her sister in law Betty Stafford. Frances was an avid Tiger Cats Fan and enjoyed crocheting and spoiling her grand children and great grandchildren. Due to the current health concerns, a private visitation will be held at Patrick J. Darte Funeral Chapel, 39 Court Street (Downtown), for invitation please contact the family. A funeral service will be celebrated at Victoria Lawn Cemetery. Memorial donations to West Lincoln Memorial Hospital would be appreciated. Online condolences may be shared at www.pjdartefh.ca

Published in St. Catharines Standard on Sep. 16, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Patrick J. Darte Funeral Chapel
39 Court Street
St. Catharines, ON L2R 4R8
905-685-6584
