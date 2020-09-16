It is with heavy hearts the family announces the sudden passing of our beloved mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She was predeceased by her husband Don in 1998 and is survived by her children Carol (Dave Enderby), Melody. Fred (Cathy), Floyd (Kelly), Mike, Bruce (Diane). She is also survived by 19 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren, her sister Phyllis (Fred Bensch) and her sister in law Betty Stafford. Frances was an avid Tiger Cats Fan and enjoyed crocheting and spoiling her grand children and great grandchildren. Due to the current health concerns, a private visitation will be held at Patrick J. Darte Funeral Chapel, 39 Court Street (Downtown), for invitation please contact the family. A funeral service will be celebrated at Victoria Lawn Cemetery. Memorial donations to West Lincoln Memorial Hospital would be appreciated. Online condolences may be shared at www.pjdartefh.ca