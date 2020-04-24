|
It is with profound loss we announce the passing of our dear mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Grace Stewart at St. Catharines General Hospital on Monday, April 20th at the age of 97. Beloved wife of the late Loren Stewart (2009). Loving mother of Barbara Durward of Niagara Falls and Cheryl (Jake) Kuiper of Guelph. Cherished grandmother of Chris (Helen) Durward of Toronto, Andrew (Elspeth) Durward of Guelph, Wendy Kuiper of Banff and Beth (Dave) Challen of Thunder Bay. Caring great-grandmother of James, Ethan, Callum, Fiona, Luella and Paige. Grace was an avid golfer, she enjoyed ten pin bowling for 63 years up to age 93 and square danced locally and internationally for many years. Cremation has taken place and a private family service will be held, with a public celebration of life to take place at a later date. Grace's family wish to thank all staff at Lundy Manor and St. Catharines Hospital for the compassionate care "above and beyond" that she received. If desired, memorial donations could be made to Niagara Health System, Project Share or a charity of your choosing. Arrangements entrusted to MORSE & SON FUNERAL HOME, 5917 Main St., Niagara Falls, Ontario. Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.morseandson.com.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Apr. 24, 2020