Of Port Colborne, passed away after a courageous battle with cancer, on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at the Port Colborne Palliative Care wing of the General Hospital. She was born on November 1, 1944 to Ralph and Evelyn Duquette. Fran is survived by her son Jamie (Becky) Lee of Welland and her daughter Sherry (Ron) Hanson of Port Colborne and her grandchildren James, Brandon, David, Marybeth, Leigh, Christopher and her great-grandson Nicholas. Also survived by her sisters Jean (Joe) Bosnjak and Diana (Gil) Albert, many nieces and nephews, relatives and numerous friends. She was predeceased by her parents Ralph and Evelyn, her brother Richard Duquette and the father of her children Jim Lee. Fran loved her family dearly and enjoyed cooking an entertaining. She was happiest spending time with close family and friends laughing and enjoying all life had to offer. Thank you to Dr. Linda Lee and the nursing staff at the Walker Cancer Centre and the St. Catharines General Hospital. Special thank you to Dr. Scher at the Port Colborne General Hospital Palliative wing and staff for the care and support and making her stay with them comfortable. Cremation has taken place. The Lee family will receive visitors at the DAVIDSON FUNERAL HOME, 135 Clarence Street, Port Colborne, on Saturday, February 1, 2020 from 1-4 p.m. Private family interment will be held at Mount St. Joseph Cemetery at a later date. If so desired memorial donations may be made to the , or help a Child Smile. Online guest register and condolences available at www.davidsonfuneralhome.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jan. 21, 2020