Francesca ROCCA

We are extremely heartbroken to announce the passing of our beautiful Mother and Nona. Mom passed away peacefully surrounded by the love and support of her family on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 in her 90th year. She enthusiastically was looking forward to celebrating her 90th Birthday on October 12th... we will have a celebration for you Mom. Mom was a very strong, resilient woman who never gave up and would overcome any obstacle that came her way. Without knowing a word of English, she travelled from Italy to Canada, at a very young age, with 2 small children to join her husband and begin their new life. She was a hard worker, loved to laugh, loved to tell family stories and enjoyed the simple things in life. She lived for her family and there isn't anything she would not do for them. She was an absolutely amazing cook and was always prepared to lovingly serve her family an authentic Italian 10 course meal. She was the happiest when she was in the kitchen cooking. Often when we walked into our mother's house, we would find her knitting slippers for family members. When we wear those slippers on our feet now, we will remember all the love that she put into making them for us. Beloved mother of Pat (Wendy) Rocca, Grace (late Norm) Brochu. She leaves many cherished memories for her grandchildren Michael (Rhia), Jesse (Pamela), Matthew (Corrie), Kristen (Mathew). She was the much LOVED great-grandmother (Nona) of Nathan, Brandon, Halle, Caitlin, Kylie, Lennon and Presley. She leaves fond memories to many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her beloved son Philip and infant son Bruno, her first husband Fiore Rocca, second husband Domenic Porcaro. Also predeceased by her parents Umberto and Maria and by her sisters Rosina, Rachele and Giuseppina. A very special thank you to Doctor Danny Lagrotteria for the excellent care and support you gave to our mother and to our family throughout the years, for providing the best care options and always being available to us. It meant so much! A very special thank you to Dr. Paul Oliverio, Mom's family doctor for so many years. We are forever grateful for the extra special care and support you and your staff gave our Mom. She was truly blessed to have such a supportive doctor to look after her many needs. Thank you to the entire staff of the Welland Hospital Hemodialysis Unit. Dialysis was something that Mom feared for years but when the time came these amazing nurses made Mom's fears quickly fade. Mom loved all the nurses who cared for her and had many laughs during her visits. We will never forget the love, care and kindness our mother received, from these amazing health care professionals. Thank you to the LHIN and Care Partners for your support throughout the years. In particular we would like to thank Mom's Care Coordinator Tina Giroux for working through some tough times with our family. With much gratitude and appreciation, we thank three special ladies, Mom's Personal Support Workers; Emma Ilceus, Jill Clarkin and Gail Parisee. Mom loved her time with all three of you. Our family is so appreciative that you were in Mom's life for so many years. We knew she was safe and supported while she was in your care for those few hours each day. We will miss you. A private Funeral Mass at the Parish Community of St. Kevin with interment at Holy Cross Cemetery will be held at a later date. If so desired donations in memory of Francesca may be made to Kidney Care (Welland) or Cardiac Care through the Niagarahealth Foundation. Arrangements in care of J.J. Patterson & Sons Funeral Residence 19 Young Street, Welland Online memories and condolences at www.jjpatterson.ca