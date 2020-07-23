Our family announces his peaceful passing at the Welland Hospital on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 in his 99th year. Loving husband of Theresa (nee Iannizzi) for 78 years. Devoted father to Betty Desson (Bob), Linda Desson (Mac) and Terry Bruzzese (Jim). Proud grandfather of Robert (Erin), DeAnna (Jamie), Ryan (Deanna) and great-grandfather of Brinlee, Kadence, Wyatt and Harper. Dear brother of Jenny Chehowski, Philip (Barbara) of Indiana. He will be sadly missed by many nieces and nephews. Frank was predeceased by his parents Nicodemo and Elizabeth Bruzzese, father and mother-in-law Fred and Elizabeth Iannizzi, brothers Leonard "Leo", Philip and Sammy and his brother-in-law Bill Chehowski. Frank was born and raised in Welland. He worked at Plymouth Cordage until its closure, then he was employed at the Ford Glass Plant in Niagara Falls. Private arrangements entrusted to JJ Patterson & Sons Funeral Residence, 19 Young Street, Welland. Private Rite of Committal at Pleasantview Mausoleum. Donations in memory of Mr. Bruzzese may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or a charity of one's choice
. Please share your condolences and words of comfort with the family at www.jjpatterson.ca