1/1
Francesco (Frank) BRUZZESE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Francesco's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Our family announces his peaceful passing at the Welland Hospital on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 in his 99th year. Loving husband of Theresa (nee Iannizzi) for 78 years. Devoted father to Betty Desson (Bob), Linda Desson (Mac) and Terry Bruzzese (Jim). Proud grandfather of Robert (Erin), DeAnna (Jamie), Ryan (Deanna) and great-grandfather of Brinlee, Kadence, Wyatt and Harper. Dear brother of Jenny Chehowski, Philip (Barbara) of Indiana. He will be sadly missed by many nieces and nephews. Frank was predeceased by his parents Nicodemo and Elizabeth Bruzzese, father and mother-in-law Fred and Elizabeth Iannizzi, brothers Leonard "Leo", Philip and Sammy and his brother-in-law Bill Chehowski. Frank was born and raised in Welland. He worked at Plymouth Cordage until its closure, then he was employed at the Ford Glass Plant in Niagara Falls. Private arrangements entrusted to JJ Patterson & Sons Funeral Residence, 19 Young Street, Welland. Private Rite of Committal at Pleasantview Mausoleum. Donations in memory of Mr. Bruzzese may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or a charity of one's choice. Please share your condolences and words of comfort with the family at www.jjpatterson.ca

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
J.J. Patterson and Son
19 Young Street
Welland, ON L3B 4C5
(905) 735-5713
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by J.J. Patterson and Son

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
July 23, 2020
Fred and I send heartfelt condolences to you Aunt Theresa and to all the the family. Fred has great memories of Uncle Frank and remembers all the good advice he gave him growing up. Love Fred and Flora.
Fred Scordino
Family
July 23, 2020
Condolences
Patrick Borelli
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved