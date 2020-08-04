It is with heavy hearts that we announce the peaceful passing of Francesco Nicola D'Aloisio on Saturday, August 1, 2020 in his 85th year. He is survived by the love of his life Gemma "Erminia" (nee Labbiento) of almost 58 years. Devoted Papa to Giuseppe "Joe", Maria- Rosaria (Jeff) Stevens, Gino (Joanne), Gerardo "Gerry" (Roselyn) and the late Nicola (1963). Proud Nonno of Nicholas (Alison) Stevens, Christopher, Justin, Sarah Stevens, Maxwell, Emma, Dyllan (Kristen) Gallant, Julia (Matthew) Mallais and Alex Cieszkowski. Francesco was born in Abruzzo, Italy to the late Nicola and Giuseppina. Big brother "Nino" to Titina (the late Narino) D'Angelo, Linda (the late Cristoforo) D'Amore, Floriana (the late Pino) DiSipio and Bambinella (the late Francesco) Riga. He will be dearly missed by his sister-in-law Maria Labbiento, many nieces, nephews and extended family members in Canada, Italy and Switzerland. Francesco served in the Italian air force from the age of 21 till he was 23 and later moved to Switzerland where he met his love Gemma. He moved to Canada in 1967 with his wife and son knowing no English to start a new life. This is where his family grew. Francesco worked at Port Weller Dry Docks for many years. Once he retired, he enjoyed tending to his vegetable garden or always finding new projects around the house. He always wanted to be busy, but when it came to spending time with his family, they would be his priority. Whether it was a family gathering, family bocce tournaments or spending time with his grandchildren, he was always there. The more the family grew, the happier and prouder he was. Always with a smile on his face, he was just a genuinely happy person. Francesco was strong in his faith serving on the Our Lady of Mount Carmel and Our Lady Delle Grazie feasts as well as an Usher at St. Alfred Church. The family would like to thank Dr. Wasserman, Dr. Yu, Dr. Mitar, Stacy at LHIN, his PSW's, nurses especially Barb and Rowena for all their dedication and going above and beyond. Visitation will be held at the GEORGE DARTE FUNERAL HOME, 585 Carlton St., St. Catharines, on Wednesday, August 5 2020 from 2-4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. with Vigil Prayers at 3 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held at St. Alfred Church, 272 Vine St., St. Catharines on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at 11 a.m. Entombment will follow at Victoria Lawn Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the Walker Family Cancer Centre or the Lung Association in Francesco's name. As per the Province of Ontario Covid-19 regulations - visitation and funeral attendance is limited to 30% building capacity. Cemetery attendance is limited to 100 guests. All guests attending the visitation or funeral must bring a mask. On-Line Guest Book - www.georgedartefuneralhome.com