Passed away peacefully at the West Park Health Care Centre, St. Catharines on Monday, September 28, 2020 at the age of 89. Beloved husband of the late Adelina (nee Sestito) (2010) and dearly loved father of Alice (Wayne) Gauthier, Franca (Ron) Brett and Vince (Rita) Sica. Adored Nonno of Adam (Tara), Alanna, Corrina, Frankie and the late Nicholas and Bisnonno of Isabella and Brianna. Predeceased by his brothers Vincenzo, Antonio, Vito and Giuseppe and sister Fiorina. A private Funeral Service, followed by The Rite of Committal at Fairview Mausoleum have taken place. Arrangements entrusted to PATTERSON FUNERAL HOME, 6062 Main St. Niagara Falls. Online condolences at pattersonfuneralhome.com