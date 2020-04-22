|
It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Frank on Friday, April 17, 2020 at Tufford Nusing Home, St. Catharines. He was 87 years old. Frank will be greatly missed by his wife of over 50 years Patricia and their daughter Deborah. He is survived by his sister-in-law Audrey Dupuis (John) and brothers-in-law Charles Walsh, Ken Walsh (Fran) David Walsh (Diane), Fred Walsh (Kim), John Walsh (Cathy) and their families; and Dennis, Daryl, David and Diane Cunningham and their families. He is also remembered by his extended family and friends. Frank is predeceased by his father Joseph, mother Mabel, brother John and sister-in-law Thelma. Frank was a long-time employee of Eaton's, working in the shoe department. He was a life-long parishioner of St. Mary of the Assumption Roman Catholic Church, involved in nearly every aspect of parish life including the role of Sacristan, Eucharistic Minister, and a member of the Senior Choir. Frank was involved with the Knights of Columbus for 60 years as a member of Council 1394 then Council 8378, a member of the 3rd and 4th Degrees, and part of the Knights of Columbus Diocesan Association. He held positions of secretary, Grand Knight and District Deputy. Patricia and Deborah would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the staff at Tufford for the wonderful care Frank was given, as well as a thank you to those medical professionals who took care of him over the years. They would also like to thank Fr. Matthew Pendanathu for his spiritual guidance. A private service will be held this week and a Memorial Mass will be planned at a later date for everyone who wishes to attend. As an expression of sympathy, donations may be made to The Alzheimer Society Niagara Region http://alzheimerniagarafoundation.ca/index.htm On-Line Guest Book - www.georgedartefuneralhome.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Apr. 22, 2020