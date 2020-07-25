Survived by and sadly missed by his wife Loretta, his daughters Diane Brenn, Sharon Foster, Kim Harris and his son Robert Bayliss (Donna). Dear grandfather of Meghan, Kittina (Randy), Shawn (Vicky), Chris (Diane), Michelle (Chris), Jodie (Kim) and Juanita (Duaine). Dear brother of Jean Warner. Bud is predeceased by his son Shane and daughter Heather. He will also be missed by many extended family members and friends. Arrangements entrusted to H.L. Cudney Funeral Home, 241 West Main Street. Online condolences available at www.cudneyfuneralhome.com
.