Francis Joseph (Frank) Chaytor
God chose to take out of our midst in His time, our beloved husband, father and Papa, on Sunday, June 14, 2020, in his 82nd year. He is deeply missed by his dear wife of 42 years, Ina (Westrate). He is also sadly missed by his children, Ilona (Gerard) Thebault, Mickey (Renee), Alicia (Kevin) Koppelaar, Trevor (Karen) and Jason, 14 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren will miss their Papa. Frank will be greatly missed by his church and AA family. The family will receive friends at Heritage Reformed Congregation of Jordan, 4171 Fifteenth St., Jordan Station, on Wednesday, June 17th, beginning at 1:45 p.m., followed by funeral service at 2:30 p.m. Interment in Vineland Cemetery. If desired, memorial donations to Jordan Christian School would be appreciated. Online condolences at tallmanfuneralhomes.ca

Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jun. 15, 2020.
