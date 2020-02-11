|
|
BAGAROZZA, Frank - Passed away peacefully, surrounded by the love of his family, at Valley Park Lodge on Saturday, February 8, 2020 in his 97th year. Predeceased by his loving wife Rosa (2016). Dearly loved father of Giustino (Kathy) Bagarozza and Mary (Andy) Morgan. Cherished Nonno of Kyle (Jessica) and Lee (Brittany) Bagarozza, Madelyn and Reid Morgan. Survived by his sister Caterina (the late Antonio) Fuccillo. Predeceased by his brother Leonardo (the late Margherita) Bagarozza. Lovingly remembered by many nieces and nephews in Canada, Italy and Australia. Frank immigrated to Canada in 1953 from San Fele, Italy and worked at Ontario Hydro until his retirement. He enjoyed spending his time with his family and garden. Special thanks to all the caring angels at Valley Park Lodge and to Cherie and Joseph, his special angel caregivers when he was at home. Friends are invited to call at the PATTERSON FUNERAL HOME, 6062 Main St. Niagara Falls, visiting Tuesday 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 pm. Vigil prayers will be celebrated at 3:30 pm. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Wednesday at 10:30 am at Our Lady of the Scapular Church. The Rite of Entombment will follow at Fairview Mausoleum. In memory of Mr. Bagarozza, donations to Parkinson Canada or The Niagara Health Foundation (Walker Family Cancer Centre) would be appreciated by his family. Online condolences at www.pattersonfuneralhome.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Feb. 11, 2020