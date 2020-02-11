Home

POWERED BY

Services
Patterson Funeral Home
6062 Main Street
Niagara Falls, ON L2G 5Z9
(905) 358-3513
Resources
More Obituaries for Frank BAGAROZZA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frank BAGAROZZA

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frank BAGAROZZA Obituary
BAGAROZZA, Frank - Passed away peacefully, surrounded by the love of his family, at Valley Park Lodge on Saturday, February 8, 2020 in his 97th year. Predeceased by his loving wife Rosa (2016). Dearly loved father of Giustino (Kathy) Bagarozza and Mary (Andy) Morgan. Cherished Nonno of Kyle (Jessica) and Lee (Brittany) Bagarozza, Madelyn and Reid Morgan. Survived by his sister Caterina (the late Antonio) Fuccillo. Predeceased by his brother Leonardo (the late Margherita) Bagarozza. Lovingly remembered by many nieces and nephews in Canada, Italy and Australia. Frank immigrated to Canada in 1953 from San Fele, Italy and worked at Ontario Hydro until his retirement. He enjoyed spending his time with his family and garden. Special thanks to all the caring angels at Valley Park Lodge and to Cherie and Joseph, his special angel caregivers when he was at home. Friends are invited to call at the PATTERSON FUNERAL HOME, 6062 Main St. Niagara Falls, visiting Tuesday 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 pm. Vigil prayers will be celebrated at 3:30 pm. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Wednesday at 10:30 am at Our Lady of the Scapular Church. The Rite of Entombment will follow at Fairview Mausoleum. In memory of Mr. Bagarozza, donations to Parkinson Canada or The Niagara Health Foundation (Walker Family Cancer Centre) would be appreciated by his family. Online condolences at www.pattersonfuneralhome.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Feb. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frank's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -