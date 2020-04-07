Home

It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Frank Certo on March 21, 2020. Frank was born in San Pier Niceto, Sicily and came to Niagara Falls when he was 10. He grew up in Niagara Falls and became an entrepreneur with a legacy of business start-ups across North America. Frank loved his family, people, and creating, whether it be food or just better ways to do everything. Frank is greatly missed. He is survived by his loving family: His spouse of over 50 years, Muriel (Edginton) Certo ; 5 Children: Domenic Certo (Janine), Dr. Marci Hanks (Craig), Connie Certo-Cooper, Johanna Christina Certo, & Frank Certo & 11 Grandchildren: Brianna & Joshua Certo, Nick Hanks, Kaileigh, Keaton, Katelyn, Karsen, & Korben Cooper, Konrad & Clayton Walters, & Mira Certo. Survived by sisters and brothers-in-law: Sebastiana (Tanina) & Joe Biamonte, Pietrina & Joe Sacco, & Henry Edginton. Sisters-in-Law: Faith Blacquiere, Enid Edginton, Ada Sherk. Nephews & Nieces: Mary (Biamonte) & Dean Roberts, Leisa (Biamonte)(Goddaughter) & Arnie McBay, Ralph & Tania Sacco, Domenic & Sue Sacco, Mary (Sacco) & Dan Marrone, Paul & Rofida Blacquiere, Liz Blacquiere, Jeffrey & Diane Edginton, Jerilyn Edginton & Andrew Francis, Adam & Kailyn Sherk, Thomas Sherk, Godson Adrian Massi & numerous great/great-great-nephews & nieces. Due to COVID19, Memorial Service was held online and can be viewed at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iy3xZR8gptM Fond Memories at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m5f3rw2VMLA
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Apr. 7, 2020
