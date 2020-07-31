1/1
Frank DeDonato
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Frank's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peacefully surrounded by his family on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at Welland Hospital at 65 years of age. Beloved husband of Clara for 39 years. Loving father to Peter and Jenn, and Vanessa and Mark. Cherished Nonno of Alexander. He will be missed by his favourite walking buddy, Charlie. Dear son of Pietro and the late Josephine DeDonato. Dear brother of Mary and Jim McCallum and Angela DeDonato and Anthony. Will be fondly remembered by brother-in-laws Frank and Anna Nero, Nick and Angela Nero and many nieces and nephews. Frank had worked at TD Canada Trust for 39 years before retiring. He was a former member of the Rotary Clubs, Friends of the Environment and was a volunteer at Canal Days. Frank was dedicated and hardworking man who loved his family. He will be forever in our hearts. A private family gathering will be celebrated to honour Frank. Memorial donations can be made to the Canadian Liver Foundation or the Kidney Foundation of Canada. Please share your condolences, memories and photos at www.pleasantviewcemetery.ca.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Pleasantview Memorial Gardens - Fonthill
2250 Hwy 20
Fonthill, ON L0S 1E0
(905) 892-2611
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Pleasantview Memorial Gardens - Fonthill

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved