Frank DeDonato

Peacefully surrounded by his family on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at Welland Hospital at 65 years of age. Beloved husband of Clara for 39 years. Loving father to Peter and Jenn, and Vanessa and Mark. Cherished Nonno of Alexander. He will be missed by his favourite walking buddy, Charlie. Dear son of Pietro and the late Josephine DeDonato. Dear brother of Mary and Jim McCallum and Angela DeDonato and Anthony. Will be fondly remembered by brother-in-laws Frank and Anna Nero, Nick and Angela Nero and many nieces and nephews. Frank had worked at TD Canada Trust for 39 years before retiring. He was a former member of the Rotary Clubs, Friends of the Environment and was a volunteer at Canal Days. Frank was dedicated and hardworking man who loved his family. He will be forever in our hearts. A private family gathering will be celebrated to honour Frank. Memorial donations can be made to the Canadian Liver Foundation or the Kidney Foundation of Canada. Please share your condolences, memories and photos at www.pleasantviewcemetery.ca
.