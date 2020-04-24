Home

Tallman Funeral Homes Ltd.
3277 King Street
Vineland, ON L0R 2C0
(905) 562-5454
Frank Eborall


1939 - 10
Frank Eborall Obituary
Frank passed away peacefully at West Lincoln Memorial Hospital on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at the age of 80. Frank is the son of the late Frank and Gladys Eborall. Frank was predeceased by his wife Gwendolyn (Dorothy Myers). He is the father of Clinton (Denise), Clayton (Tammy), and Clifford (Heather). Proud grandfather of Jacob, Hannah and Paige, Sandra and Samuel, Abby and Gracie. Predeceased by his dear friend Meredith Jacklyn. Frank was born and raised in Beamsville. He spent his life as a proud fruit grower that looked at life without retirement. He will be greatly missed by his friends, family and relatives. Online condolences at www.tallmanfuneralhomes.ca
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Apr. 24, 2020
