It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Frank J. Biro, on Saturday, March 28, 2020 in his 95th year. Frank was the beloved, devoted husband and best friend of his wife Helen (Brown) for 63 wonderful years. Loving Father to Frank Jr. (Nancy) and David (Shelley), and very proud "Papa B" to his grandsons, Steven, Scott and Shawn. Loving Brother to Mary (late Ed) Tymkow and the late Louis Biro. Family was always first and foremost in Frank's heart. Frank was a kind, true gentleman, and loyal, helpful, friend to so many. Best known throughout the Welland Community as the proud owner of the Welland Flower Shop and Regency Inn Banquet Hall for 42 years. Frank was a well-known, faithful parishioner at Our Lady of Hungary Church throughout his whole life. Always there to help at all of the Church functions, and served as the Church Treasurer for many years. He was also a 4th Degree member of the Knights of Columbus for 69 years, serving as their Faithful Comptroller for a number of years. Frank will be dearly missed by all who knew him and will remain forever in our hearts. The family would like to thank the staff at Patterson Funeral Home Ltd. for their kindness during this time. Due to the current health crisis a private graveside service will take place. A memorial service/celebration of life will be held at a later date. As an expression of sympathy donations may be directed to Our Lady of Hungary Church. Arrangements entrusted to J.J. Patterson & Sons Funeral Residence 19 Young Street, Welland on line memories and condolences at www.jjpatterson.ca As a memorial tribute, a tree will be planted through The Niagara Woodlands Restoration Program. A tree grows - memories live.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Apr. 1, 2020