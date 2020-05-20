Peacefully passed away on May 5, 2020 at his home in Huntsville. Dear father of Frank Macoretta Jr (Pannee) of Surrey B.C., Angelene Macoretta of Bracebridge and Daniel Macoretta of Huntsville. Loved grandfather of Angelina and Aurora. Sadly missed by his children, siblings Angelo (Judy-deceased), Aldo (Maria), Rose (John), and Josephine (Rick), and by his many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends who he always thought of as extended family. Mac was a joyful and caring person, an avid motorcycle enthusiant/rider in his earlier years and always had on classic rock and roll. Predeceased by his common law wife Debbie Tymochko and his parents Consiglia and Rosario Macoretta. In following Frank's wishes cremation has taken place. Online condolences may be made at www.muskokacremationandburial.ca
Published in St. Catharines Standard on May 20, 2020.