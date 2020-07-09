Passed peacefully at home on July 5, 2020. Predeceased by his wife Holly Jean, his mother Louise Russell and stepfather Charles Russell. Dearest brother of Sharon Hein (Derrick), Kathy Secord (Lee), Elizabeth Schwartzkopf and Tammy Kui (Roy). He will be dearly missed by his nieces Chantelle Brown and Amy Martin (Geoff) as well as the rest of his family and friends. Cremation has taken place. Arrangements entrusted to H.L. CUDNEY FUNERAL HOME, 241 West Main Street. Online condolences available at www.cudneyfuneralhome.com
.