Passed away peacefully with his family at his side at Valley Park Lodge on Tuesday February 11, 2020 at the age of 84. He was born in Hereford, England on 20 June 1936 and was married to Audrey, nee Trego, in 1957. Frank served two years as a Lance Corporal in the British Army and then earned his Trade Certificate as a Master Carpenter. Frank and Audrey immigrated to Canada in 1965 to raise their family. Frank was a passionate baseball fan and loved to watch his Blue Jays games. He is survived by children, Frank Jr. and Julie, grandchildren, Danny, Justin, and Stephen, and great grandchildren Hailey, Anthony, Lexie, Phoenix, and Azalea. Services will be held at a later date in England. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to the Niagara Falls Humane Society. Arrangements have been entrusted to MORSE & SON FUNERAL HOME, 5917 Main St. Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.morseandson.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Feb. 14, 2020