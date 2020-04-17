|
|
ZUCCHET, Frank Mark - April 23, 1946 - April 15, 2020 Passed away peacefully at the Fort Erie Hospital on Wednesday, April 15, 2020. Dear husband of Janet (Barber) for 54 years. Loved by his sons Mark, Michael (Laurie) and Paul (Cathy) and a loving Papa to his grandchildren Frankie, Sabrina and Cassandra and great granddaughter Layla. He is survived by his sister Sandra Gregovski. Pre-deceased by his parents Silvio and Stella (Bruno), brother Joe and Sandra's husband John. He is also survived by numerous relatives on the Zucchet, Bruno and Barber sides. He enjoyed hunting, gardening but especially cooking for all his family until he was no longer able to do so. The family is so very grateful to Dr. Scher for his compassion and wonderful care, to all home care nurses for their understanding and care, also to the nursing staff at the hospital during this difficult time. Cremation has taken place. There will be no visitation or service. If so desired donation in memory of Frank may be made to one's choice. Arrangements in the care of WELLAND CREMATION SERVICE 905-735-7957
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Apr. 17, 2020