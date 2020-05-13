Frank "Cussy" PAULO
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Frank's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
(1933-2020) - Passed away peacefully on Thursday May 7, 2020 with his son and daughter by his side. He is reunited with his wife, June (2004) along with family and many friends that went before him. Frank will be forever missed by his son Rob (Irene), daughter Theresa (Rick), his granddaughters Lindsay (Jake), Alana (Mike), and especially by Victor, Margaret, Ernie Janice, Joanne, Mary, Ada their families, Norma, and his life long friends Sonny and Clarence, along with many other family and friends. We are so grateful for the time we had with dad. He never stopped teaching us and showing us the way in life. Dad had a generous heart with his family and friends and anyone who knew him were always delighted by the stories of his growing up years. What a life dad! You and mom worked hard and raised us well. Now it's time to rest a little....til we're all together again. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice Niagara who took such good care of dad in his final weeks. A private family Graveside Service was held on Tuesday May 12th at Fairview Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to PATTERSON FUNERAL HOME, 6062 Main St. Niagara Falls. Online condolences at www.pattersonfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Patterson Funeral Home
6062 Main Street
Niagara Falls, ON L2G 5Z9
(905) 358-3513
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved