(1933-2020) - Passed away peacefully on Thursday May 7, 2020 with his son and daughter by his side. He is reunited with his wife, June (2004) along with family and many friends that went before him. Frank will be forever missed by his son Rob (Irene), daughter Theresa (Rick), his granddaughters Lindsay (Jake), Alana (Mike), and especially by Victor, Margaret, Ernie Janice, Joanne, Mary, Ada their families, Norma, and his life long friends Sonny and Clarence, along with many other family and friends. We are so grateful for the time we had with dad. He never stopped teaching us and showing us the way in life. Dad had a generous heart with his family and friends and anyone who knew him were always delighted by the stories of his growing up years. What a life dad! You and mom worked hard and raised us well. Now it's time to rest a little....til we're all together again. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice Niagara who took such good care of dad in his final weeks. A private family Graveside Service was held on Tuesday May 12th at Fairview Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to PATTERSON FUNERAL HOME, 6062 Main St. Niagara Falls. Online condolences at www.pattersonfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on May 13, 2020.