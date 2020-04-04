|
Passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, April 2, 2020 at the age of 66. Loving husband and soulmate of Roxanne for 43 years. Cherished and devoted dad to Robyn (Matt) and Marco (Tracy). Predeceased by his parents Anna (1996) and Osvaldo (1998) Rinaldi. Much loved brother to Jerry (Joan), and brother-in-law to Alicia (Ron) Marcella and Jimmy (Pauline) Popiela. Frank will be lovingly remembered by his fur grandchildren, Peanut, Penny and Sam. He will also be dearly missed by many nieces, nephews, and friends. Together with his brother, Frank co-founded Rinaldi Homes in 1987 and together they built the company for 24 years until Frank retired in 2011 due to health issues. Rinaldi Homes was always something Frank was so proud of and the company's success is a big part of the legacy he leaves behind for his family. Frank was a great man and he will always be remembered as a kind, generous and helpful person who was greatly admired. He had a big heart and got along with everyone. Frank suffered a long, difficult battle without complaint. His courage is an inspiration to us all. Arrangements are entrusted to the GEORGE DARTE FUNERAL HOME, 585 Carlton St., St. Catharines. A Celebration of Frank's life will be held at a later date. If desired, memorial donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation. On-Line Guest Book - www.georgedartefuneralhome.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Apr. 4, 2020