Passed away suddenly on Wednesday afternoon March 4th. 50 year career driving truck he could handle any Big Rig. Hitting the highway past 11 years for Wide Range Transport. Together for 30 years terrible loss for Heather Burns and stepdaughter Lisa (Craig) Grandson Bradley. His quiet nature will be missed by Mom, Marjorie Burns Jeff and Jill Burns and bro George and the Holmes family George and Patricia, Barb and Eli Lalicich, Peggy Delaney. Fond memories from many nieces and nephews. In his youth it was hockey, fishing and fast cars. Frankie loved his K9s. Enjoyed photography, the Maple Leafs, his Victory motorcycle, NASCAR and 777 at Merrittville. Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life is planned for April 4th. 1-4 at Jane Books Dog School #14 4696 Bartlett Rd. Beamsville. No tolls on heaven's highways Lefty 10-4.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Mar. 17, 2020