It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Frank Sabo Sr. on February 21, 2020 at Northland Pointe in Port Colborne in his 89th year. Beloved husband of Margaret (nee Bolger) for 57 years and loving father of Suzanne Sabo Mann, Frank (Sheila) and David. Proud grandfather to Brendan, Steven and Sarah. Predeceased by his parents Mihaly and Yolanda Sabo and brother Tibor "Ted" Sabo. Frank will also be sadly missed by family and friends in Canada, US and Ireland. Frank was employed with GM as a tool setter for over 30 years. He loved fishing and had a passion for creating custom furniture as an expert woodworker. He and Marg spent many happy years traveling and exploring the cultures of the countries they visited. The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to the staff of Northland Pointe for taking such great care of Frank during the past year. In keeping with Frank's wishes, cremation has taken place. Frank's family will receive friends at the ARMSTRONG FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL on Thursday, February 27, 2020 from 10:30 - 11:30 a.m. The Memorial Service will follow in the Armstrong Chapel at 11:30 a.m. with Father Bill Derousie officiating. Rite of Committal at Oakwood Cemetery, Wainfleet. If so desired, memorial donations to the Alzheimer Society would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences available at www.armstrongfuneralhome.ca
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Feb. 24, 2020