Frank William (VE3SQ/VE3KLM) Endenburg

Frank William (VE3SQ/VE3KLM) Endenburg Obituary
Endenburg, Frank William (VE3SQ/VE3KLM) passed away peacefully at home March 19, in his 89th year. He was the loving husband of Corinne for 65 years. He leaves behind his children Cindy Bryson (Kevin) and Jeff Endenburg (Shelley), five grandchildren and one great grandchild. Frank immigrated to Canada from Rotterdam, The Netherlands, when he was 19 years old and his favourite saying was "not a bad life in this country!". He was an amateur radio enthusiast and a member of the Niagara Peninsula Amateur Radio Club for over 60 years. As per Frank's wishes, cremation has taken place. Arrangements entrusted to PASSFIELD MORTUARY SERVICES Inc. 905 682 0474 In memory of Frank, donations to friendsofkillarneypark.com would be appreciated. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.passfieldmortuary.ca
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Mar. 23, 2020
