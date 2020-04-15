|
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Fred Chernish of Welland. Fred passed away on the date of his 32nd wedding anniversary, April 9, 2020. He was in his 89th year. Loving husband of Barb. Father of Mark (Judy) and Martha. Cherished grandfather of Mark's children: Zach and Lucas, and Martha's children: Shannon, Emily, Lily and Michaela. Fred will be missed by his stepchildren, Pete Andrew, Julie Everette and by their families. Also survived by his precious pups, Misty and Trixie. Fred was known as the guy who could fix just about anything and was always happy to help. Fred retired from TRW and will be remembered by his friends and family. Essentials Cremation and Burial Services (905-354-2133), has been entrusted with arrangements. Cremation has taken place and a celebration of Fred's life will be held at a later date. As an expression of sympathy and to celebrate Fred's love of animals, memorial donations to your local SPCA would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be shared on Fred's tribute page at EssentialsNiagara.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Apr. 15, 2020