On Friday, January 3, 2020, our loving father, husband, brother, uncle, and friend died peacefully at Greater Niagara General Hospital, in Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada due to complications from the aging process. He was 79. Fred Dale was born on October 25, 1940 in the Lockport Memorial Hospital on East Avenue to Fred and Alice Secrist. He would be the third of seven children. During portions of World War II, as a very young child, he was placed in the care of the Leverentz family in Niagara Falls, NY, while his mother went to work for the war effort and his dad served four years in the United States Navy. He attended local schools in the area, and graduated with the highest achievement award from Trott Vocational High School in Niagara Falls. He joined the United States Navy soon after graduating, serving as a Boatswain's Mate on the U.S.S. William R. Rush, a gearing-class destroyer. Notably, he sailed the Mediterranean and in the Caribbean during the Cuban Missile Crisis. After being honorably discharged from the Navy, he started his career working for VonDungun as a metal's fabricator in Lockport, NY. He retired from Harrison Radiator (Delphi) also in Lockport, working 30 plus years as a Millwright. He was a fix it guy and was always there when you needed help. Fred had a passion for animals, particularly dogs. He enjoyed the outdoors; fishing was his favorite pastime. He was known for his love for life, a very spiritual soul and strong religious beliefs. He loved to tell jokes, and his laughter while telling them was more hilarious than the jokes he was telling. He volunteered for 25 years as a Big Brother sponsoring five young kids, he always introduced them as his brothers. He is preceded in death by his mother, Alice Elizabeth Rossman Secrist, his father, Fred Cleon Secrist, and his sister Sharon Ann Secrist Isaacs. He is survived by his only child, Brett Secrist of North Carolina, his wife of 42 years June Secrist-Niagara Falls, Ontario, CA, two stepchildren Ken Lilley (Barbara) and Karen Guzzi (John) and their children; Sonya and Tina, as well as his five living siblings; David (and Melba) Secrist-Gasport NY, Darryl (and Kelly) Secrist-Boca Raton, FL, Tim Secrist - Medina NY, Valyn Ann Secrist-Lake Wylie, SC, and Brian (and Lila) Secrist San Antonio, TX and numerous nieces and nephews, and step-grandchildren. The family will receive friends at MORSE & SON FUNERAL HOME, 5917 Main St., Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada on Tuesday, January 14 from 12 noon - 2 p.m., with the service at 2 p.m. Burial to follow in Lundy's Lane Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers, please make donations to your local Humane Society. Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.morseandson.com