Passed away peacefully with his loving family by his side on Monday, December 30, 2019 at the age of 94. Beloved husband of the late Simone. Cherished father of Gene, Dee (Billy), Donny (Donna), Anne (Keith), Ronald, Norma Jean (Michael), Martin (Christine) and Yvette (Vince). Loving Papa of four grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. Dear brother of Marie and Xavier. Predeceased by his siblings: Theresa, Bertha, Livin, Anna, Richard, Adelbert, Aubin and Adora. A sincere thank you to all of the staff at Garden City Manor for all of their care and compassion. Cremation has taken place. The family will receive visitors at the GEORGE DARTE FUNERAL HOME, 585 Carlton Street, St. Catharines on Sunday, January 5 from 2-4 p.m. A funeral service for Fred will be celebrated on Monday, January 6 at 12 p.m. in the funeral home ceremony room. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation would be appreciated by the family. On-Line Guest Book - www.georgedartefuneralhome.com