Freda Nellie CAMPBELL
CAMPBELL, Freda Nellie (nee Foss) Peacefully at Linhaven Home for the Aged on Sunday May 10, 2020 in her 90thyear. Predeceased by her loving husband Neil. Beloved mother of Karen (Peter) Hathorn, Bruce Campbell, and Donald (Nancy) Campbell. Beloved grandmother to Nick, Samantha and Alex Hathorn, Emily and Hannah Campbell. Survived by her siblings; Artie Foss, Neil Foss, and Marilyn Boyce, and many nieces and nephews.The family would like to thank the staff at Linhaven and The Orchards for their care and compassion. A private graveside will take place. Freda and Neil were long-time members of Stamford Lane United Church. Any donations made to the church would be appreciated. Online tributes and condolences may be made at www.hetheringtonanddeans.com


Published in St. Catharines Standard on May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Graveside service
