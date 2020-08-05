SORLEY, Frederic David Peacefully passed away at Garden City Manor on August 2, 2020 in his 80th year. Fred was born December 26, 1940 in Niagara Falls, where he spent most of his life. Fred leaves behind his son Garry and siblings Betty, Ken (Betty Ann) and Barbara. Predeceased by his son Billy, parents Dave and Dorothy Sorley, sister Gail Rossi (Bruno) and brother Garry. Fondly remembered by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Fred was qualified to work interprovincially as an auto mechanic during his working lifetime. He loved to drive the demo cars. Fred liked to participate in the bingo games at the Manor, especially when he won. Doing crossword puzzles and word searches kept his mind active. The family would like to thank the caregivers for the 12 years of care and commitment to making his life happy. At Fred's request, cremation has taken place and a private family interment at Lundy's Lane cemetery will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to MORSE&SON funeral home. Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.morseandson.com
.