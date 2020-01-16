|
|
It is with great sadness that the family announces the passing of Fred on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, Niagara Falls, at the age of 95. Beloved husband of Sally for 51 years, devoted father of Patti McGee, Lori Layton, Michael (Tracy) Crane and the late Randy Crane, loving grandfather of Steven, Randy, Christina, Nicole, Jonathan, Joseph, Shelby, Chloe and Landon, great-grandfather of Alyssa, Alannah, Rylan and Layla, dear brother-in-law of Jennifer Crane and uncle of Heather Crane. Predeceased by his parents Charles and Kathleen (Fincher) Crane and his brother David J. Crane. The family will receive friends at MORSE & SON FUNERAL HOME, 5917 Main St., Niagara Falls, ON, on Friday from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. A service to celebrate the life of Fred, will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. Burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery. As expressions of sympathy, memorial donations to the Canadian Diabetes Association, would be appreciated by the family. Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.morseandson.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jan. 16, 2020