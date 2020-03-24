|
March, 9, 1926 - March 21, 2020 Passed away peacefully with family at his bedside, at Rapelje Lodge on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at the age of 94. Predeceased by his beautiful granddaughter Julia (2011). Loving and devoted husband of Liz for 68 years and cherished father of Michele and (Dave) Ferri, Greg and (Anita), Paul and (Tina), John and (Marilyn) and Mark and (Melinda). Loving grandfather to Katie (Matt), Kevin (Jenna), Ryan (Roz), Allison (Alfonso), Melaney (Jervis), Julia, Jaclyn, Michael, Meaghan (Tyler), Gregory and Blake. Great-grandfather to Byron and Frances. Fred grew up in Toronto and left home at the age of 17 to join the Norwegian Merchant Marines during World War II. He served from 1943 - 1945 making several dangerous convoy trips across the Atlantic. After the war, he returned to Toronto and applied for a job with the City of Welland. He was the successful candidate to work as an assistant to the City Treasurer. Shortly thereafter he was promoted to City Treasurer becoming the youngest treasurer in the province of Ontario at the time. Fred had a distinguished career with the City of Welland and proudly served for over 40 years, retiring in 1990. He gave back to his community serving on the Municipal Clerks & Treasurers Board, the Optimist Club of Welland and the Board of Directors for the Welland Hospital. Fred was a long time parishioner of St. Kevin's Church and also served on their Board. Fred not only practiced his faith but he lived his faith on a daily basis with his positive and humble attitude towards life and passed on that gift to all of his children and grandchildren. He coached most of his sons in the Welland Minor Hockey Association for over 10 years. Fred was a member of the YMCA, and the infamous Jelly Belly club. He loved the Leafs, the Blue Jays and Fred often joined his sons on road trips to Cleveland as they are all long suffering Browns fans. He was an avid golfer and a great tennis player. A natural story and joke teller, he entertained his family and friends around the card table, dining table or campfire. He also loved his gin martinis during happy hour. Fred and Liz travelled throughout the world during his retirement years and he loved spending time with his family. He loved to dance and sing and he sang "Thanks for the Memories" at his retirement due. Fred lived life to the fullest and when asked right up to his 94th birthday, "How are you feeling?", the answer was always "Top Shelf." You will be sorely missed but never forgotten. "Thanks for the memories Dad." Due to the Coronavirus outbreak, there will be no visitation or funeral. A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. The family would like to thank all of the staff at Rapelje Lodge for their dedicated and exceptional care. In lieu of flowers the family is asking for donations to the Hope Centre. Arrangements entrusted to J.J. Patterson & Sons Funeral Residence 19 Young Street, Welland on line memories and condolences at www.jjpatterson.ca As a memorial tribute, a tree will be planted through The Niagara Woodlands Restoration Program. A tree grows - memories live.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Mar. 24, 2020