Hulse & English Funeral Home & Chapel
75 Church Street
St. Catharines, ON L2R3C7
(905) 684-6346
Frederick Ernest Penner

Frederick Ernest Penner Obituary
Sadly and suddenly passed away at 56 years of age on Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at the Hamilton General Hospital. Fred is predeceased by his brother Tim (2017), mother Shirley (2015), father Al (2006), and brother Rick (2006). Fred will be sorely missed by his friends and family: brother Gary and family, sister Debbie and family, sister Katrina and family, brother Marty and family, as well as many loving nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Thank you all for your thoughts and prayers. Visitation will be held on Friday, January 10, 2020 from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. at HULSE & ENGLISH FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 75 Church St. St. Catharines (905-684-6346). A Funeral Service will be held in the chapel at 3 p.m. Cremation will follow with a private family interment at Victoria Lawn Cemetery at a later date. If desired, memorial donations made to the Niagara Chapter of the Canadian Mental Health Association would be appreciated by the family. Online tributes may be made at www.hulseandenglish.com.
