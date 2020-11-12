Passed away peacefully at the Greater Niagara General Hospital on Sunday, November 8, 2020 at the age of 92. Beloved husband of the late Jean May Haylor (1983). Predeceased by his siblings Kate Dill, William "Bud" Haylor, Gerald Haylor and Barbara Taylor. Survived by several nieces and nephews. Ab was a veteran of the Korean War and enjoyed spending time at his cottage with his late wife Jean until her passing and was a life long resident of Queenston. He was fortunate to have many caring friends, neighbors and family members to assist with his personal care and also assist him with home chores, especially during the last few years. A special thank you to his nephews Bobby Longhurst and Robert Haylor and also Sara Warkentin for their assistance the past few years. Cremation has taken place and at Ab's request, there will be no visitation. Due to the Covid-19 concerns and restrictions, the family has decided to postpone a celebration of his life till a later date. Arrangements entrusted to MORSE & SON FUNERAL HOME, 5917 Main Street, Niagara Falls. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society
, The War Amputations of Canada and or a charity of your choice
. Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.morseandson.com