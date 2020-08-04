1/1
Frederick "Trent" HODGSON
Passed away peacefully, while surrounded by loved ones at his home in Niagara Falls, Ontario on July 31, 2020. Trent was the loving father of Julia Hodgson and the late McLean Hodgson (2000). Survived by sister Juliann (Tim Burke) and children Timothy, Evan, and Breanne. Will be dearly missed by aunt Elizabeth Hodgson, uncle Gary Hodgson and their families, and the love of his life Eva Klein. Predeceased by his parents Fred (2000) and Mary (1976), and uncle and best friend Wayne Hodgson (2015). Trent was born in Welland, Ontario on May 30, 1950. He rowed for Ridley College and received a degree in business from Niagara University, which led him to become the owner of T. HODGSON CO for more than 30 years. Trent was an adventurous soul and known for his passion for powerboats and sailing. His love for the water will live on in his daughter forever. Cremation has taken place. Respecting the restrictions of COVID-19, including maximum occupancy levels and the requirement for face coverings (see www.thebao.ca), a graveside service will be held Saturday, August 8, 2020, at 12 noon at Fairview Cemetery (please assemble at main gates). In place of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to The Canadian Cancer Society. Arrangements entrusted to PATTERSON FUNERAL HOME, 6062 Main St. Niagara Falls. Online condolences at pattersonfuneralhome.com


Published in St. Catharines Standard on Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
