Passed away peacefully at Northland Pointe, Port Colborne on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at the age of 87 years. Born in Welland, he has lived in the area all of his life. Survived by his wife Charlotte of 19 years, children Fred Jr. (Joss), David (Donna), Mark (Rhonda), Sandi Knapman (John). Step-children Lisa (John), Rodney, Cindy, Carol (Remi). Grandchildren Bill (Shelley), Tyler (Shelley), James (Laura), Ryan (Jackie), Todd, Aubry (Mike), Alex, Gregory, and Eythan. Step grandchildren Paige (M.J), Farrah, Cassy, and T.J. Eight great-grandchildren, sister Doris Hodgson, several nieces, nephews, cousins, and in-laws. Predeceased by his first wife Barbara (Threlfall 1967), and his second wife Peggy (Goodwin 1980), step-son Michael Richard (2004), parents Frederick and Lillian Cronshaw. Fred retired from Stelpipe (1951-1991). He loved the outdoors, enjoying fishing and hunting up north with family. He was a Toronto Maple Leafs, and Blue Jays fan. The family wish to thank the entire staff at Northland Pointe (Harbour Heights) for all the care during Fred's stay. If so desired memorial donations made to Northland Pointe would be appreciated by the family. Arrangements entrusted to DAVIDSON FUNERAL HOME 135 Clarence St. Port Colborne. Cremation has taken place, a private graveside service will be held at a later date. Online condolences and guest register available at www.davidsonfuneralhome.com