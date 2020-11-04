Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family, on Monday, November 2, 2020 in his 69th year. Loving husband and best friend to Linda for 37 years. Cherished father to Michael Richard Carter, Jeremy Morgan (Darragh) Townsend, Dana Marie (Nathan) Wallwork and Dean William Frederick (Stephanie) Carter. Special Papa to Ashley Culp, Mason Culp, Ashton Townsend, Deacon Townsend, Colton Townsend, Cameron Waite, Selena Sniegocki, Shayla Sniegocki and Lincoln Carter. Fred will be sadly missed by his sisters Nancy Wakefield (Randy Kurceba), Carole (Harry) Martin, his mother-in-law Shirley McDonald; sisters-in-law Diane (Dean) Taylor, Sheila (Doug) Littlewood and brothers-in-law David Patriquin, John (Wendy) Patriquin and Derek (Lou) Patriquin. He will be fondly remembered by many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Predeceased by his parents Charlie and Rhoda Townsend. Fred was a Niagara Regional Police Officer for 37 years, retiring in 2013. He was an avid fisherman. He and Linda travelled the world, Fred always hated the journey but he loved the destination. In keeping with Frederick's wishes cremation has taken place. A private celebration of his life will take place at PLEASANTVIEW FUNERAL HOME - 905-892-1699 with interment to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the LHIN (formerly CCAC) or NHS- Walker Family Cancer Center will be appreciated by his family. You are invited to share valued memories and condolences on-line at www.pleasantviewcemetery.ca