The family of Frederick Lehan announce his passing of natural causes on the morning of August 15, 2020 in his 93rd year. He is now reunited with his loving wife of 61 years, Lillian. Forever remembered by his children Rick (Linda), Tom, Susan Kelley (Gary Hay), and Joanne Green (William): Proud 'Papa' to grandchildren Jody, Dustin, Vanessa, Tawny, Stacey, Stephen, Michael, Gregory, Jared, Matthew and Bryan and 9 great-grandchildren; in-laws; nieces, nephews; and friends. Predeceased by his wife, Lillian (2008); parents Thomas and Elizabeth; brothers Edward, James, William, and Richard; sisters Elizabeth England and Ada Terry; granddaughter Crystal; daughter-in-law Diane. Also predeceased by infant siblings Charles, Gertrude, and Ernest. Born in St. Catharines, Fred lived a full life retiring at the young age of 52 years from Kelsey-Hayes(Conroy) after 34 years of employment. During that time, he was a strong union representative (Local 199) advocating for the rights of employees. Always the entrepreneur, Fred took on many side ventures throughout his life starting with candy vending machines throughout Niagara. He was one of the first snack vendors at Merrittville and Humberstone Speedways selling popcorn, snow cones, and candy floss out of his white van. He then moved on to rental properties before settling down to enjoy retirement. He loved to travel and did so into his late 80's spending the winter months enjoying the warmer weather in Florida, Mexico and Cuba. His children will always have fond memories of summer camping trips, boating, soap box derby races, and ice skating on the pond. He loved fishing and always had a boat in the driveway ready to go. His love of hockey took him to Russia for the 1972 Canada-Russia hockey series and he was the Goal Judge during the St. Catharines Junior-A Black Hawks games. As per Fred's wishes, cremation has taken place. A graveside service to remember Fred will be held at Victoria Lawn Cemetery on Friday, August 21, 2020 at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Canadian Diabetes Association or Heart & Stroke Foundation.



