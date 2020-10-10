Peacefully, passed away at his home at 4:45 a.m. on October 7, 2020 at 89 years of age. Predeceased by his beloved wife, Marie "Minnie" (nee Harder). Wonderful Dad of Linda Hansen, Brenda Bomers, Carolyn (Ken) Koroll and Don Bomers and uncle of Richard (Darlene). Proud Grandpa of Kenny (Carly), Greg (Katherine), Kortney (Jess), Zachary (Kat), Nathan and Dawn Marie (Tony). Great-grandchildren: Hawken, Etta, Kinsley, Angela, Alyssa; great-great-grandchildren: Riley and Brooke. Fred will be greatly missed by family and friends across Ontario, Western Canada, Germany, also his dear friends, Louise and Catharine. Fred was predeceased by his parents, Max and Jean and his infant sister Ruth. Fred inherited his love of music and humor from his Opa, Anton Bomers. Dad loved taking pictures of his family, enjoyed playing with the accordion, organ and his model train set. He also loved and entertained people playing in Sunburst Steel Band. Dad worked hard in the food industry all his life. "He will be Greatly Missed by All and Forever in Our Hearts!" A graveside service at Victoria Lawn Cemetery and celebration of his life will be announced at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Considerate Cremation & Burial Services, 52 Scott Street West, St. Catharines (between Ontario Street & South Service Road), 289-362-1144. Online condolences may be made at CCBSCares.ca