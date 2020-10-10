1/1
Frederick Max "Fred" BOMERS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Frederick's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peacefully, passed away at his home at 4:45 a.m. on October 7, 2020 at 89 years of age. Predeceased by his beloved wife, Marie "Minnie" (nee Harder). Wonderful Dad of Linda Hansen, Brenda Bomers, Carolyn (Ken) Koroll and Don Bomers and uncle of Richard (Darlene). Proud Grandpa of Kenny (Carly), Greg (Katherine), Kortney (Jess), Zachary (Kat), Nathan and Dawn Marie (Tony). Great-grandchildren: Hawken, Etta, Kinsley, Angela, Alyssa; great-great-grandchildren: Riley and Brooke. Fred will be greatly missed by family and friends across Ontario, Western Canada, Germany, also his dear friends, Louise and Catharine. Fred was predeceased by his parents, Max and Jean and his infant sister Ruth. Fred inherited his love of music and humor from his Opa, Anton Bomers. Dad loved taking pictures of his family, enjoyed playing with the accordion, organ and his model train set. He also loved and entertained people playing in Sunburst Steel Band. Dad worked hard in the food industry all his life. "He will be Greatly Missed by All and Forever in Our Hearts!" A graveside service at Victoria Lawn Cemetery and celebration of his life will be announced at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Considerate Cremation & Burial Services, 52 Scott Street West, St. Catharines (between Ontario Street & South Service Road), 289-362-1144. Online condolences may be made at CCBSCares.ca


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Oct. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Considerate Cremation & Burial Services Inc.
1-52 Scott Street West
St. Catharines, ON L2R 1C9
289-362-1144
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Considerate Cremation & Burial Services Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved