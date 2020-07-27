Fred passed peacefully with his girls and family by his side, after a brave battle. Fred is predeceased by his father, Robert Sherwood Hall (2017). He is survived by his mother, Hazel Hall, daughters Lauren Hall and Jessica Hall, grandchildren William Cornies, Ryla and Gage Whitehead, brother Glenn Hall (Barb), extended family Debbie Chambers (Gary), Ann Vaccaro, Linda McLennan, many cousins, aunts, uncles and friends. Fred was a proud firefighter with the City of Niagara Falls for 31 years, wherein he formed lifelong bonds with his brothers and sisters, serving the community in which he raised his children and enjoyed his grandchildren. Fred's fighting spirit continues to inspire those close to him and taught the true meaning of finding humour and sunshine in every day. A world of gratitude is extended to the Niagara Falls Fire Department for their brotherhood and love; Fred's life was significantly enhanced by your presence, visits, energy and unwavering support. A sincere thank you to the Juravinski Cancer Centre and the Walker Family Cancer Centre for their compassion, empathy and efforts, particularly to Dr. Bordeleau, Dr. Kim, Dr. Conen, Dr. Vandermeer and Janice, who consistently went above and beyond with their kindness and care for Fred and his family. A heartfelt thanks to the nursing staff at Saint Elizabeth for their compassionate home care. Respecting the restrictions of COVID-19, including maximum occupancy levels and the requirement for face coverings (see www.thebao.ca
), friends and family are invited to call at the PATTERSON FUNERAL HOME, 6062 Main St. Niagara Falls, visiting Wednesday from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 pm. A Funeral Service will be celebrated Thursday at 10 am at the funeral home. Cremation to follow. In Fred's memory, memorial contributions may be made to Hamilton Health Sciences (Juravinski Cancer Centre) or Tender Wishes. Online condolences at www.pattersonfuneralhome.com