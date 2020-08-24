1/1
Frederick STONOS
It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Fred at the age of 91 after a courageous battle with cancer. He passed away at home surrounded by his loving family on Thursday August 20,2020. He is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Wanda. Dear father of Linda Whitsed (Jamie), Debbie Urquhart (and the late Harold), Fred Jr., and Donna Martin (Mike). He is also survived by his cherished grand children, Joe, Tom, Will, Adam, Nick (Talia), Jeremy (Jillian), Hailey, Nathan, and Tyler and his great grandchildren Parker, Treyton, Etai, Vienna and Rosie. He will also be missed by his Dog Oscar. Fred will also be sadly missed by his sister-in-laws Betty Stonos, Jennie Green and his many nieces and nephews. Fred was predeceased by his parents Tom and Martha Stonos, sister Doris Brown (Art) and brother Wes Stonos. Fred worked at the Page Hershey for over 45 years, retiring in 1985. He was a life long member of All Saints Anglican Church, Dain City and he was proud of his 100 donations of blood to the Red Cross. The Stonos family would like to thank the PSW's for all their care and the very caring nurses, Jocelyn, and Kim, and to Dr. Goswami for all the years of service and compassion. In lieu of flowers, donations maybe made to the Welland Humane Society or All Saints Anglican Church, Dain City. A church service will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Welland Cremation Service.

Published in St. Catharines Standard on Aug. 24, 2020.
