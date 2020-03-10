Home

At Linhaven Home for the Aged, on Saturday, March 7, 2020 in his 90th year. Beloved husband for 65 years of the late Antje "Ann" (2017). Dear father of Agnes Stevens (Sondra) and John Stevens (Michele). He will be missed by his grandson Michael, cousin Erna Woltema, dear friend Heather Peacock, and many brothers-and-sisters-in-law and nieces and nephews. Fred lived and farmed in Vineland Station area for almost 60 years. A special thank you to the staff of Dalhousie Unit at Linhaven and the Friends of Linhaven. Mr. Stevens is at the BUTLER FUNERAL HOME, 424 Niagara St. (south of Scott), St. Catharines where the family will receive friends for a Memorial Visitation on Saturday, March 21, 2020 from 1 - 3 pm. Cremation has taken place. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Fred to Friends of Linhaven would be graciously accepted. Online condolences available at www.butlerniagara.ca
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Mar. 10, 2020
