It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our dear Fyrn on Saturday, April 25, 2020 at the age of 83. Beloved wife and best friend of Tony for 62 wonderful years. Wonderful strong Mom to Rick (Wanda), Paul, Debbie (Dave) Peacock, Sandy and Mike (Helga). Cherished Grandmother to many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She will be dearly missed by many extended family members. Fyrn was employed at Ontario Jockey Club for 42 years on the mutual line she really enjoyed her job and had many friends there some of which she will meet again in heaven. She loved Vacationing and her favourite place to travel was Cuba where she loved to join in all the festivities. Fyrn loved to dance with her husband and many times while they were dancing the whole room would clear the dance floor to watch them glaze around the room. Fyrn is now at peace in heaven and joining her best friend Sophie and her mother Alice Mae Sabine. She loved her grandchildren and great grandchildren and they will miss her dearly. She was a very strong woman and fought cancer over a very short period. The family would like to thank everyone at Hospice Niagara for their excellent and fabulous care and compassion. They would also like to thank all the staff on the 3B Oncology Unit and the Out Patient Oncology Team at the St. Catharines General Hospital as well as the LHIN and PSW Nurses, especially Rowena for all your love and support. In accordance with Fyrn's wishes, cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to Hospice Niagara, The Canadian Cancer Society or the Canadian Diabetes Association. On-Line Guest Book - www.georgedartefuneralhome.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on May 1, 2020.