1928 - 2020 After a short illness, Al, in his 92nd year, passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, May 11, 2020. Al, was the beloved husband of Fran for 65 years and loving father of Allan (Kim), Don (Barb), and Peter (Audrey). Cherished grandfather of Jason, Callie, Janet, Carrie and Tim and great grandfather of five. Dear brother of Bill and wife Linda. Predeceased by father Vernon and mother Lizzie. Al was a lifelong resident of St. Catharines and was employed as a tool and die maker at TRW for 42 years. Pound for pound, he was a gifted athlete. Despite his participation in a number of sports, (baseball, bowling, horseshoes), golf was his lifelong passion, shooting his age at 77. He was both club and senior champion at Sawmill Golf Course. Boating and his love of fishing lives on in all of his sons and grandchildren. Al also gave generously of his time as a mentor at Junior Achievement. For many years, he shared his talent and knowledge coaching women's softball alongside his wife Fran. Those wishing to do so, may make a donation in his honour to the Canadian Diabetes Association. It would be greatly appreciated by the family. Arrangements have been entrusted to GEORGE DARTE FUNERAL HOME 585 Carlton St. St. Catharines. As per his wishes, Al has been cremated. A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date. On-Line Guest-Book at www.georgedartefuneralhome.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on May 13, 2020.