It is with broken hearts that we announce Gail's passing, after a lengthy battle with cancer and with her loving partner Donald at her side, on Wed Oct 07th, 2020 at the age of 70 years. Beloved spouse and best friend to Donald Spry for 40 years. Cherished step-mother to Charles (Becky) Spry and Patti (Rob) Borda. Special Nonna 'Bon-Bon' to Jason Spry. She will be sadly missed by her brothers Doug (Sue) Lostracco, David Lostracco, her sister Judy (Geoff) Grenfell and sister-in-law Norma Lostracco. Gail will be fondly remembered by her many nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and many friends. Predeceased by her brother Gary Lostracco. Gail was loved by everyone who met her. Her happy-go-lucky nature, shining disposition and willingness to help anyone in need, made her a friend to all. Her beauty and sense of humour could light up a room and her laughter was contagious. Her family extends a heartfelt 'Thank You' to the many caregivers and nurses at the Walker Cancer Clinic and at the Juravinski Hospital, especially Dr. Levesque as well as Dr. Kim Scher at Douglas Memorial Hospital, for their exceptional care and compassion over the course of Gail's battle. Due to COVID-19 there will be a limited invitation-only visitation and private family service at PLEASANTVIEW FUNERAL HOME - 905-892-1699. In lieu of flowers memorial donations to the Walker Cancer Clinic will be appreciated by her family. You are invited to share valued memories and condolences on-line at www.pleasantviewcemetery.ca
'The world has lost a Saint and Heaven has gained an angel'