Suddenly, at home Gail passed away on Monday March 16, 2020. She is survived by her loving children Warren, Jody and Dean. She will be deeply missed by her sister's Faye (Ed) of North Bay and Linda (Peter) of Barrie Ontario. She leaves behind her nieces and nephews, Shawna, Joe and their children, Samantha and Allison, Gary and his children Trinity, Tyler and Kody as well as Tiffany Calaguiro. Gail retired from the Lincoln County School Board where she worked as a secretary for many years. She was involved in the research of the British Home Children who were brought over to Canada between 1869 to 1948. Gail was involved in the making of a commemorative quilt to educate the public about the history of the British Home Children. Arrangements have been entrusted to the GEORGE DARTE FUNERAL HOME, 585 Carlton St. St. Catharines. As per Gail's wishes cremation has taken place. Please visit our On-Line Guest Book - www.georgedartefuneralhome.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Mar. 19, 2020