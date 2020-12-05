Surrounded with love and family by her side, it is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of Gail Elizabeth Cowan on Sunday, November 29, 2020, in the comfort of her home. Cherished wife of 65 years to Lorne Cowan. Dearly loved mother of Anne Monroe, Christine Lajeunesse, Ellen Cowan (Tim Divito), Ross Cowan, Carolyn Jonovich, and John Cowan (Anna). Treasured grandmother to Matthew, Lorne (Rebecca), Rob (Laura), Christina, Carl (Tia), Tim, Loren, Carly (Dan), Dayna, Eryn, Ben, Sofia, Liam, and Sienna. Adored G.G to Lilli, Lyla and Hadley. Gail will be deeply missed by Buddy, her 4 legged grandson. Gail is predeceased by her parents Wilhelmina and Walter Shoveller, her two brothers, Wally and John Shoveller, and her dearly loved granddaughter Laura Cowan. Gail was an avid reader, beautiful artist, and professional bingo player. She especially enjoyed spending her summers at the lake with Lorne and their family. Gail will be dearly missed by her Mcquaby Lake family. The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to her home care nurses, Tanya and Iran, who went above and beyond their call of duty in making Gail's journey comfortable. We would also like to extend our gratitude to Dr. Manser and Dr. Russell. In keeping with Gail's wishes, cremation has taken place and a private family service will be held at a later date. Cremation arrangements have been entrusted to Essentials Cremation and Burial Services (905-354-2133). A special thank you to Krystal for her care and compassion in this difficult time. In lieu of flowers, Gail would be honoured to have donations made to the Niagara Falls Humane Society. Online condolences can be made on Gail's Tribute page found at EssentialsNiagara.com